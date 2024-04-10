JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $10.50

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

ARI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 67.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

