JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.81. 586,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,629,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

