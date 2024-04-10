JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

