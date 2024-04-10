Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, an increase of 998.7% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 40.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,902. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kaival Brands Innovations Group
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kaival Brands Innovations Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.