Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, an increase of 998.7% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 40.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,902. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Get Kaival Brands Innovations Group alerts:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

(Get Free Report)

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.