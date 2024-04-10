Kaspa Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $36.14 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,294,461,846 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,289,461,424.721096 with 23,289,461,541.262337 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13634344 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $40,932,788.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

