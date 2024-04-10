Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $317.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $307.00 to $317.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

WTW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.69.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,059. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.