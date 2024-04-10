Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $75.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

JXN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. 262,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.57. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Jackson Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

