Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $62.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 192,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,701. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

