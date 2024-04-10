Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $88.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 254,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

