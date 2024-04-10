Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $220.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,307. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $196.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

