Keener Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,366. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

