Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.26. The stock had a trading volume of 167,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,386. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $256.53. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

