Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.67. The company had a trading volume of 428,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $137.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.