Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OneMain by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 250,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,853. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

