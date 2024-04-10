Kendall Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Cohu worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohu by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 33,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,728. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.