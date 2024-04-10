Kendall Capital Management Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Jackson Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,374,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after buying an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

