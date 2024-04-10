Kendall Capital Management Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock worth $975,567,112. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DELL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

