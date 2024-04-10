Kendall Capital Management Has $3.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.65. 1,477,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.71. The company has a market cap of $359.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

