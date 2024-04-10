Kendall Capital Management Increases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Photronics worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,419,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,720,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,548,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Photronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 59,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Photronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Photronics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after buying an additional 460,910 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 93,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,641. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

