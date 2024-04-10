Kendall Capital Management Purchases 3,535 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. 214,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.