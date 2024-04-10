Kendall Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 370,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.00. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

