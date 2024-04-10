Kendall Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 121,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,170. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock worth $4,092,831. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

