Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,770 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 742,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

