Kendall Capital Management Sells 4,443 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.21% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,148,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,356,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 138,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.76. 10,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,011. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $121.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

