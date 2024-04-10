Kendall Capital Management Trims Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AutoNation Stock Down 3.1 %

AN stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.26. 198,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,943. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,776 shares of company stock worth $73,818,692 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

