Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Plans Dividend of $0.39

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 366 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 360.65. The firm has a market cap of £326.58 million, a PE ratio of 335.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Webb acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,200 ($38,223.01). 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Articles

