Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Increases Dividend to €0.81 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of €0.81 ($0.88) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KYGA opened at GBX 79.70 ($1.01) on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 71.05 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £138.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.46.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

