Kevin Bailey Purchases 7,050,000 Shares of Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey acquired 7,050,000 shares of Po Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$204,450.00 ($135,397.35).

Kevin Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Kevin Bailey acquired 162,274 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,841.86 ($3,868.78).

On Friday, February 9th, Kevin Bailey acquired 1,005,427 shares of Po Valley Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,189.95 ($23,304.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.

