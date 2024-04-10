Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KIM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.