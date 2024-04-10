Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Kish Bancorp Stock Performance

KISB remained flat at $30.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. Kish Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

