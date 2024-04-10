Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Kish Bancorp Stock Performance
KISB remained flat at $30.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. Kish Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
