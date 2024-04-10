Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Kish Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KISB remained flat at $30.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. Kish Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
