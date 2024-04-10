Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Kish Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KISB remained flat at $30.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. Kish Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

