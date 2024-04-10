KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

KREF opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a current ratio of 361.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

