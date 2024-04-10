Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after buying an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $27,013,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.0 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

