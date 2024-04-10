KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 3,557.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

About KOSÉ

(Get Free Report)

Read More

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.