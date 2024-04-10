KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 3,557.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KOSÉ Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.
About KOSÉ
