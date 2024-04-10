Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 816,262 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 1,063.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,262 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 31.45% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

