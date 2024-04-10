Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 86,013 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 8.36% of Reading International worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 5,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

