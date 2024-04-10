Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 14,096 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,040,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,167,826. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

