Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

DFIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 920,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

