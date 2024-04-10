Krilogy Financial LLC Has $33.39 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $33,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.31. 241,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,932. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

