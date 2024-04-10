Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 389,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. 315,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,544. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

