Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 20,227 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,418.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 906,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,372. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

