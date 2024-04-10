Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 3,703 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $77,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. 278,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

