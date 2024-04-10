Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 38,413 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,413 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

