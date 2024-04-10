Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. 144,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,139. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

