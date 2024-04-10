Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,083 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 806,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,808. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

