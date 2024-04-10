Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,506 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

