Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,630 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 685,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,356. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

