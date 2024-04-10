Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.68. 1,610,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,403,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DNUT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.