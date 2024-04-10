L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

NYSE:SCX opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

