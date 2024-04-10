L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
NYSE:SCX opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.