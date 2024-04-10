Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.05. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 1,908 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

